Private Advisor Group LLC Has $3.66 Million Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,242 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $3,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PTNQ. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000.

Shares of BATS PTNQ opened at $54.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.80. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $33.90.

