Private Advisor Group LLC Has $3.69 Million Stock Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 1,173.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 134,639 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $3,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 178.8% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Invesco by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $27.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.71 and a 200-day moving average of $20.19.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 24.31%.

In related news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $5,092,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 381,941 shares in the company, valued at $9,724,217.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IVZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Invesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.86.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

