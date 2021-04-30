Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

Get Unilever alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Unilever stock opened at $58.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $154.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $49.75 and a one year high of $63.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.5139 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Unilever’s payout ratio is 71.33%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.