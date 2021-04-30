Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) by 835.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,561 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.18% of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF worth $3,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 540,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,626,000 after purchasing an additional 239,768 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 281,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,255,000 after purchasing an additional 177,642 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 241,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 27,656 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,410,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,334,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PEJ opened at $46.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.76. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $55.25.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

