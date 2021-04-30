Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 128.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,336 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $3,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VIAC shares. Barrington Research lowered shares of ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.88.

VIAC stock opened at $41.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.78 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

In related news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,854.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

