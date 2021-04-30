Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $3.22 Million in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 182,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,221,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 170,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 11,470 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,192,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,106,000 after purchasing an additional 15,114 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 733,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,428,000 after purchasing an additional 334,800 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 978.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 325,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 295,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 1,782.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 302,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,953,000 after purchasing an additional 286,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VST shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vistra from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vistra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $17.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.08. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $24.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter. Vistra had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.57%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 28.99%.

In related news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $121,315.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James A. Burke acquired 20,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,287.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

