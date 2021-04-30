Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,718 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.07% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $3,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,025,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 20.9% in the third quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter valued at $18,513,000.

Shares of MOAT stock opened at $72.56 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1-year low of $46.08 and a 1-year high of $72.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.22 and a 200 day moving average of $63.94.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.