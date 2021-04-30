Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 432 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,579 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $3,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.08.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $251.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.05 billion, a PE ratio of 92.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $219.50 and a twelve month high of $284.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $246.99 and its 200 day moving average is $246.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

