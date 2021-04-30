Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 4,542 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,629 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 595,657 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $29,931,000 after acquiring an additional 165,560 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,220,668 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $61,339,000 after acquiring an additional 76,125 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in eBay by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 453,600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $22,793,000 after acquiring an additional 31,300 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 26,982 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,125,914 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,061,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $169,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on EBAY. KeyCorp upped their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on eBay from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.85.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $56.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.55 and a fifty-two week high of $65.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to purchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

