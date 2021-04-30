Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 6,342 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,342 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PENN. Azora Capital LP grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 10.6% in the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 52,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 6.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 67,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Penn National Gaming in the third quarter worth approximately $8,794,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Penn National Gaming in the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Penn National Gaming news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 10,000 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total transaction of $1,249,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,792,233.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Peter M. Carlino sold 3,000,000 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $371,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 596,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,840,881.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,081,540 shares of company stock valued at $382,709,039 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PENN stock opened at $91.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.71 and a 200 day moving average of $93.11. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital cut Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Penn National Gaming from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Penn National Gaming from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.10.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

