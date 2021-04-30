Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 63,564 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 355.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,457 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,564 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $3,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Tapestry by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,291 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,516 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 23,157 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

TPR opened at $47.91 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $48.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of -29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.35.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.15. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TPR. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.21.

In related news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $234,051.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,880.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $801,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,460 shares in the company, valued at $8,270,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,602 shares of company stock worth $1,042,053. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

