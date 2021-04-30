Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 8,216 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,216 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. 5.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVO stock opened at $74.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.55 and a 200 day moving average of $70.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $61.53 and a 52 week high of $75.86.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $3.41. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.9494 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.07%.

NVO has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

