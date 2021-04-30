Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $3,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,100,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,185,000 after acquiring an additional 243,851 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 56.1% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,840,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,553,000 after purchasing an additional 661,089 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 939,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,994,000 after purchasing an additional 52,651 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 543,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 500,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,531,000 after purchasing an additional 109,637 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $144.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.13. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.06 and a fifty-two week high of $145.89.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

