Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 2,280 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,716 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $3,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth $242,103,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,991,069 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,131,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434,013 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,561,589 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $450,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,977 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth $109,827,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth $81,973,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LVS opened at $61.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.81 and a beta of 1.35. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $42.43 and a twelve month high of $66.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.12.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.37.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

