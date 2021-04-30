Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,698 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $3,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WPC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $73.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.92. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.22 and a twelve month high of $76.12.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.15 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.048 per share. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 83.80%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

