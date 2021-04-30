PROG (NYSE:PRG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PROG (NYSE:PRG) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PROG had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 21.39%. PROG updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.800-4.050 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.80-$4.05 EPS.

PRG traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 901,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,275. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.22. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. PROG has a twelve month low of $28.44 and a twelve month high of $67.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of PROG from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist lowered their price target on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PROG in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

In other news, VP George M. Sewell sold 958 shares of PROG stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $47,411.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,545.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

