Project Inverse (XIV) Price Hits $0.22 on Major Exchanges

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. Over the last seven days, Project Inverse has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. Project Inverse has a total market cap of $3.06 million and $609,237.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Inverse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000400 BTC on popular exchanges.

Project Inverse Coin Profile

Project Inverse’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,949,995 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Project Inverse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Inverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Inverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

