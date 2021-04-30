Project Pai (PAI) Trading 23% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. Over the last week, Project Pai has traded 23% higher against the US dollar. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $93.35 million and $3.80 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0605 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Project Pai alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00054670 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00016166 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 35.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,745,201,834 coins and its circulating supply is 1,542,111,033 coins. The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.