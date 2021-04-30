Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na trimmed its holdings in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 34.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,304 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFPT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Proofpoint by 126.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after buying an additional 26,161 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the third quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Proofpoint by 27.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after buying an additional 18,423 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the third quarter valued at about $541,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Proofpoint by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

Shares of Proofpoint stock opened at $172.00 on Friday. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.60 and a 52-week high of $174.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.41 and a 200 day moving average of $123.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.55 and a beta of 1.25.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total transaction of $324,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,719.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total transaction of $644,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,025,354.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,117 in the last quarter. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PFPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson cut shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research cut shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Colliers Securities cut shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.47.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.