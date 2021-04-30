ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.32.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PUMP. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of ProPetro from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ProPetro from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get ProPetro alerts:

PUMP opened at $10.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.75. ProPetro has a 52 week low of $3.58 and a 52 week high of $13.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -24.83 and a beta of 3.48.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $154.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.76 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. ProPetro’s quarterly revenue was down 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ProPetro will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $354,180.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,604.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel D. Sledge sold 19,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $220,784.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ProPetro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProPetro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ProPetro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ProPetro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in ProPetro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.