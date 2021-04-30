Prosper Price Hits $4.66 on Top Exchanges (PROS)

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded 22.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. One Prosper coin can currently be purchased for about $4.66 or 0.00008017 BTC on popular exchanges. Prosper has a market cap of $20.87 million and approximately $25.07 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Prosper has traded up 147% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Prosper alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00064022 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.65 or 0.00066419 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00019876 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.11 or 0.00283774 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.65 or 0.00169550 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Prosper Coin Profile

Prosper (PROS) is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Buying and Selling Prosper

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prosper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prosper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prosper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prosper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.