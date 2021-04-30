Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($6.37) Per Share

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Protara Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($6.37) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($8.51). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Protara Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($3.98) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.04) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.84) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Protara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of TARA opened at $11.39 on Wednesday. Protara Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $67.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.44.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.43).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $950,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Protara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Protara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Protara Therapeutics by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Protara Therapeutics by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 63,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 26,318 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations.

