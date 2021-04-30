ProxyNode Price Down 21.2% Over Last Week (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded 29.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 30th. One ProxyNode coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. ProxyNode has a market capitalization of $69,977.75 and approximately $4.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ProxyNode has traded down 21.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $308.28 or 0.00562851 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005746 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00022974 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,423.62 or 0.02599214 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000032 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000030 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000212 BTC.

ProxyNode Coin Profile

ProxyNode (PRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. ProxyNode’s total supply is 182,482,803 coins. The official website for ProxyNode is proxynode.network . The official message board for ProxyNode is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769 . ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Printerium is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin using the popular Scrypt hashing algorithm. It aims to be a a fungible and untraceable digital medium of exchange for new markets with 3D printers. “

