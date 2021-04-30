Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Purchased by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 121,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,458,000 after purchasing an additional 9,155 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 143,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,196,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.78. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.52 and a 1-year high of $101.54. The company has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -281.11, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $15.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.98 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 39.35%.

A number of research analysts have commented on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.36.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $470,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

