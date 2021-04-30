PT Adaro Energy Tbk to Issue Dividend of $0.38 (OTCMKTS:ADOOY)

PT Adaro Energy Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) declared a dividend on Friday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.3844 per share on Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADOOY traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.13. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 714. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.28. PT Adaro Energy Tbk has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $5.63.

PT Adaro Energy Tbk Company Profile

PT Adaro Energy Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the trading, hauling, services, industry, workshop, mining, and construction activities of coal industry in Indonesia. It operates through Coal Mining and Trading; Mining Services; Logistics; and Others segments. The company provides coal mining and trading, mining contracting, infrastructure, coal logistics, power generation, and water and mud treatment services; and coal handling and barging, terminal handling, farming, trading, power plant, and construction services, as well as manufactures, repairs, and maintains sea transportation.

