PT Adaro Energy Tbk to Issue Dividend of $0.38 (OTCMKTS:ADOOY)

PT Adaro Energy Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) declared a dividend on Friday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.3844 per share on Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th.
Shares of OTCMKTS ADOOY traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.13. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 714. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.28. PT Adaro Energy Tbk has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $5.63.
PT Adaro Energy Tbk Company Profile
