PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF) Shares Down 1.1%

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF) fell 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.42 and last traded at $0.44. 10,371 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 67,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.44.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings and current accounts; motorcycle loans and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses.

