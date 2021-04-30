PTT Exploration and Production Public (OTCMKTS:PEXNY) Shares Up 2.8%

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PEXNY)’s stock price shot up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.26 and last traded at $7.26. 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.06.

Separately, HSBC raised PTT Exploration and Production Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.59.

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of petroleum in Thailand and internationally. It is also involved in gas pipeline transportation business; investment funding; the provision of petroleum-related technology; and the provision of petroleum products, such as natural gas, crude oil, condensate, naphtha and liquefied petroleum gas.

