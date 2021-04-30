Public Mint Price Down 4.3% This Week (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. In the last week, Public Mint has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One Public Mint coin can now be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00001237 BTC on exchanges. Public Mint has a total market capitalization of $12.54 million and approximately $505,393.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Public Mint Profile

Public Mint is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

