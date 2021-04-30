Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Plans $2.00 Quarterly Dividend

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 2.00 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of PSA opened at $279.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a PE ratio of 43.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $172.11 and a 1-year high of $279.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $254.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.41.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.63.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Public Storage stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,722,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.