Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 103.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,628 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.09% of Public Storage worth $39,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Public Storage by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in Public Storage by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in Public Storage by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $279.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $254.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.41. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $172.11 and a 12 month high of $279.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 43.37%. The company had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. Public Storage’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.63.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

