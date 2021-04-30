PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.86 Per Share

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PulteGroup in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now expects that the construction company will earn $1.86 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.55. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.13 EPS.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PHM. Raymond James increased their target price on PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.57.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $59.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.52. PulteGroup has a 12-month low of $26.09 and a 12-month high of $60.08.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 149.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $395,480.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,416.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.05%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.