Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €94.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Puma (ETR:PUM) has been assigned a €94.00 ($110.59) price target by stock analysts at Independent Research in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.07% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on shares of Puma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on Puma and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on shares of Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €117.00 ($137.65) target price on shares of Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €91.66 ($107.83).

Get Puma alerts:

Shares of PUM traded up €0.12 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €88.62 ($104.26). 309,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,248. The business has a 50 day moving average of €87.97 and a 200 day moving average of €85.59. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion and a PE ratio of 167.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.92. Puma has a 1-year low of €53.32 ($62.73) and a 1-year high of €94.36 ($111.01).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.