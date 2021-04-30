PumaPay (PMA) Trading Up 8.7% This Week

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 30th. In the last week, PumaPay has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. PumaPay has a market capitalization of $16.87 million and $773,104.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PumaPay coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.59 or 0.00066205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00019701 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00071431 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.42 or 0.00769247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.30 or 0.00094867 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,406.65 or 0.07559410 BTC.

PumaPay Profile

PumaPay (CRYPTO:PMA) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 30,271,432,231 coins. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io . The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

PumaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

