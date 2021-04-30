Pundi X[new] Trading 44.7% Higher This Week (PUNDIX)

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One Pundi X[new] coin can currently be bought for about $3.23 or 0.00005898 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X[new] has a total market cap of $835.08 million and approximately $40.42 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pundi X[new] has traded 44.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pundi X[new] Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X[new] Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X[new] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X[new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

