PureBase (OTCMKTS:PUBC) Trading 7.3% Higher

PureBase Co. (OTCMKTS:PUBC)’s stock price traded up 7.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.11. 262,979 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 149% from the average session volume of 105,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.09.

PureBase Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PUBC)

Purebase Corporation, an industrial mineral and natural resource company, provides solutions to the agriculture and construction materials markets. It offers PureBase Shade Advantage WP, a natural mineral plant protectant that reduces sunburn damage to plant tissue exposed to UV and infrared radiation.

