PutinCoin Trading Down 10% Over Last Week (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 30th. Over the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. One PutinCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. PutinCoin has a market cap of $483,372.52 and $316.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,230.94 or 1.00185652 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00039639 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00010489 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.97 or 0.00182316 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000767 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001755 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004880 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PutinCoin Profile

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

