Q BioMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBIO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Q BioMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBIO) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 72.7% from the March 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:QBIO traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.09. 57,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,868. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.04. The firm has a market cap of $28.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.10. Q BioMed has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $2.05.

Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03.

Q BioMed Inc, a biomedical acceleration and development company, focuses on licensing, acquiring, and providing resources to life sciences and healthcare companies. The company offers Strontium Chloride SR89, a radiopharmaceutical therapeutic for the treatment of bone cancer pain therapies; and Metastron, a radiopharmaceutical drug for metastatic cancer bone pain therapy.

