Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Elys Game Technology, Corp. Issued By Zacks Investment Research (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) – Equities researchers at Zacks Investment Research dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Elys Game Technology in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research analyst M. Marin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Elys Game Technology’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on shares of Elys Game Technology from $6.78 to $6.69 and set a “top pick” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Elys Game Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of ELYS opened at $4.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Elys Game Technology has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $8.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,934,000. 1.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elys Game Technology

Elys Game Technology, Corp., a vertically integrated leisure gaming company, provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers a range of online and offline leisure gaming services, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, traditional online casino games, live online casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.

