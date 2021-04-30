Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Martinrea International Inc. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:MRE)

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) – Raymond James cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Martinrea International in a report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now anticipates that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.41. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Martinrea International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.01 billion.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities lowered shares of Martinrea International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$22.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of MRE stock opened at C$13.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.75. Martinrea International has a 52 week low of C$7.05 and a 52 week high of C$16.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion and a PE ratio of -40.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -58.65%.

In other news, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer purchased 11,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.82 per share, with a total value of C$161,694.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,255,500.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

