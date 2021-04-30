Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Lifted by Raymond James

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) – Stock analysts at Raymond James upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hydro One in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.19. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hydro One’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$1.87 billion during the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$31.00 price objective (down previously from C$32.00) on shares of Hydro One in a report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$32.00 target price on shares of Hydro One in a report on Friday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$30.29.

Shares of TSE H opened at C$29.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.86, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Hydro One has a one year low of C$24.64 and a one year high of C$31.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.58 billion and a PE ratio of 9.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$29.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$29.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.2536 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.98%.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

