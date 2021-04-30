Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Cut by Analyst

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ)’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BIOVF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Danske lowered shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) stock opened at $17.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.78. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.68.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $532.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.57 million. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 17.14%.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

