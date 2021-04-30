Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Issued By SVB Leerink

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for CONMED in a research report issued on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.62. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for CONMED’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

Get CONMED alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.25.

Shares of NYSE:CNMD opened at $142.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,552.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55. CONMED has a fifty-two week low of $60.65 and a fifty-two week high of $146.95.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. CONMED had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $232.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. CONMED’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CONMED by 1.8% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in CONMED by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in CONMED by 1.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in CONMED by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in CONMED by 1.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, VP Johonna Marie Pelletier sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $580,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,884.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $1,798,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,106,023.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,265 shares of company stock worth $3,384,333. Company insiders own 5.39% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. CONMED’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.