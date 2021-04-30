Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Facebook, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Facebook in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the social networking company will earn $2.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.53. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $385.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FB. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.54.

FB stock opened at $329.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $294.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.53. Facebook has a 12-month low of $198.76 and a 12-month high of $331.81. The company has a market capitalization of $938.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.29, for a total transaction of $11,647,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,700,911 shares of company stock valued at $485,400,623. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after buying an additional 9,362,408 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Facebook by 1,791.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,849,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014,302 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Facebook by 357.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,152,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Facebook by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,642,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $995,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

