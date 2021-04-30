Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Facebook, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Facebook in a report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now anticipates that the social networking company will post earnings per share of $2.64 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.42. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.61 EPS.

Get Facebook alerts:

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FB. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $360.54.

NASDAQ FB opened at $329.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $938.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $294.82 and a 200-day moving average of $276.53. Facebook has a 52-week low of $198.76 and a 52-week high of $331.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after buying an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Facebook by 1,791.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,849,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014,302 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 357.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,152,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in Facebook by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,642,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $995,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total transaction of $82,314.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,668.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,700,911 shares of company stock valued at $485,400,623 in the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.