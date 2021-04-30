Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for First Commonwealth Financial Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:FCF)

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for First Commonwealth Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.24. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FCF. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

FCF stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $15.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.97.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $96.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In related news, EVP Matthew C. Tomb sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $157,625.00. Also, EVP Brian G. Karrip sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $109,520.00. Insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $303,395 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $13,120,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2,119.7% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 199,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 190,417 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 144,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 77,562 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 75,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 364,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 67,965 shares in the last quarter. 66.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

