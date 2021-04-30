Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Manhattan Associates, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:MANH)

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) – Truist Securiti raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Tillman now expects that the software maker will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.29. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Manhattan Associates’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 52.61% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $156.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MANH. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.13.

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $141.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 109.22 and a beta of 1.93. Manhattan Associates has a one year low of $66.00 and a one year high of $146.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.07.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MANH. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2,241.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 30,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,791,403 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $609,140,000 after buying an additional 33,853 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,645,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,371,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000.

In related news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $913,301.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,083.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

