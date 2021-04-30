Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Redwood Trust, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Redwood Trust in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Carr now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Redwood Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.69.

Shares of NYSE:RWT opened at $10.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.02. Redwood Trust has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $11.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a current ratio of 14.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.51%.

In other news, Director Georganne Proctor sold 8,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $86,795.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 35,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 169,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

