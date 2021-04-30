Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Issued By Oppenheimer

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Sensata Technologies in a report released on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.85. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

ST opened at $59.29 on Friday. Sensata Technologies has a one year low of $31.50 and a one year high of $64.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.63.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $942.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 332.4% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,309,872 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $332,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850,690 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3,655.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,687,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $97,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,825 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,347,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,236,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,293,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $68,205,000 after acquiring an additional 554,548 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.