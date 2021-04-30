Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Issued By KeyCorp

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Aaron’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.45. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Aaron’s’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Get The Aaron's alerts:

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $481.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.63 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

AAN has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Aaron’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE:AAN opened at $31.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.11. The Aaron’s has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.26.

The firm also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. The Aaron’s’s payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Aaron’s by 13.4% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,716,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,084,000 after acquiring an additional 202,566 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its position in The Aaron’s by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 789,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,972,000 after acquiring an additional 163,618 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in The Aaron’s during the fourth quarter worth about $11,387,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Aaron’s by 273.8% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 537,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,190,000 after acquiring an additional 393,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in The Aaron’s by 241.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 484,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,186,000 after acquiring an additional 342,719 shares during the last quarter.

The Aaron’s Company Profile

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for The Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.