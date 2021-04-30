Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ABG)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.35 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $4.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $17.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $17.64 EPS.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $1.17. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ABG has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Asbury Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.89.

ABG opened at $204.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $197.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.50. Asbury Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $88.74 and a twelve month high of $233.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 299.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 82,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,347,000 after purchasing an additional 61,523 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at $333,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 66.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 21.7% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the period.

In related news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,098,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Hult sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total transaction of $4,057,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,914,906.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,655 shares of company stock valued at $5,393,962. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

